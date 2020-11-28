FKF Premier League back in strict adherence to Covid Protocols

The long awaited BetKing Premier League, finally kicked-off, as AFC Leopards sipped Tusker FC 2-1 in the first match of the season at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

In the entertaining encounter David Majak, opened the scores for Tusker FC in the 21st minute however, the lead was short-lived as captain Robin Kamura equalized for Yamatere 4 minutes later.

Elvis Rupia’s penalty in the 33rd minute was enough to ensure that AFC lay down the season marker after a decent pre-season.

The league kicked off with strict adherence to the set Covid 19 protocols by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Sports and Culture observed in all matches.

A week before the league kick off all BetKing Premier League clubs were subjected to mandatory Covid-19 testing in strict adherence of set out government protocols.

The entire stadium was fumigated for usage; this included match day balls, benches and changing rooms.

Essential subordinate staff and providers, were subjected to a mandatory temperature check on arrival; sanitizers were provided and, all those in the stadium adorned face masks and practiced social distancing.

Meanwhile, Kakamega Homeboyz David Odhiambo solitary strike was enough to settle the Ingo derby as Homeboyz beat newcomers Vihiga United.

Bandari’s Abdallah Hassan replicated the fete as his solo strike was enough to grant the sea men a win over the visiting Sofapaka, in today’s round one of matches.

Saturday

AFC Leopards 2-1 Tusker (Kasarani Stadium, 3 pm)

2. Vihiga United 0-1 Kakamega Homeboyz (Mumias Complex, 3 pm)

3. Bandari 1-0 Sofapaka (Mbaraki Grounds, 3 pm)

Sunday

Nairobi City Stars vs Nzoia Sugar (Nyayo Stadium, 3 pm)

2. Kariobangi Sharks vs Wazito FC (Kasarani Stadium, 3 pm)

3. Posta Rangers vs KCB (Narok Stadium, 3 pm)

4. Western Stima vs Bidco United (Moi Stadium, 1 pm)

