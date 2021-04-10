FKF Premier League clubs vaccinated ahead of expected resumption

Eleven Nairobi-based Football Kenya Federation Premier League clubs have undergone Covid-19 vaccination ahead of the expected resumption of football action in the country.

The vaccination process was facilitated by the ministry of Sports in conjunction with the Ministry of health in a move to facilitate the safe resumption of football in the country.

Sports activities in the country were halted last month in new COVID-19 restrictions issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta so as to check the spread of Corona Virus in the country.

Speaking during the vaccination exercise FKF President Nick Mwendwa implored upon the government to allow resumption of sports in the country.

“I would like to appreciate the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Heritage for making the vaccine available to our players and now appeal to them to push for the safe resumption of Football in the country, to help us continue feeding the National team who are getting ready to take part in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifiers in June,” said Mwendwa.

The vaccination of players featuring for premier league clubs outside Nairobi is set to be held on Tuesday.

