FKF Premier league poised for November 20th Return

Written By: Bernard Okumu
Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League’s General Council has set  November 20 as the date for the start of the 2020/2021 Premier League season.

The council which draws its members from the 18top tier clubs is expected to release fixtures later this week.

“The General Council remains cognizant of the Covid-19 situation in the country and has put in measures that will ensure that the league will be conducted within the existing health regulations in the country, to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved,” it said in a statement.

“The Council wishes to see the commencement of the 2020/2021 season with a league kick-off match on Friday, 20th of November 2020 because beyond that date it will be impossible to commence and complete the league.”

The Council however awaits governments directive on resumption of contact sports in the country .

A health officer sprays goalposts at Nyayo Stadium,Nairobi during Kenya/zambia friendly Oct 9th 2020
pic/Jackson Mnyamwezi

The  2019/2020 Kenyan Premier League season halted and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chairman Nick Mwendwa declared Gor Mahia champions.

However the promotion play off match between Kisumu All Stars and Vihiga is yet to be played .

