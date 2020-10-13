FKF Premier league poised for November 20th Return

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League’s General Council has set November 20 as the date for the start of the 2020/2021 Premier League season.

The council which draws its members from the 18top tier clubs is expected to release fixtures later this week.

“The General Council remains cognizant of the Covid-19 situation in the country and has put in measures that will ensure that the league will be conducted within the existing health regulations in the country, to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved,” it said in a statement.

“The Council wishes to see the commencement of the 2020/2021 season with a league kick-off match on Friday, 20th of November 2020 because beyond that date it will be impossible to commence and complete the league.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Council however awaits governments directive on resumption of contact sports in the country .

The 2019/2020 Kenyan Premier League season halted and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chairman Nick Mwendwa declared Gor Mahia champions.

However the promotion play off match between Kisumu All Stars and Vihiga is yet to be played .