FKF Premier League set for return

by Maxwell Wasike

The matchday two of FKF Premier League is set for Friday 15 with three matches on the cards.

The top tier league had taken a break following an international break where the national team Harambee Stars was involved in FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali.

League leaders Bandari will be looking to make it two wins from two when they play away to Bidco United in the early kick in Thika.

The dockers kicked off their campaign with a 3-0 victory against 2008 champions Mathare United while Bidco were held scoreless by new promoted Vihiga Bullets.

The second tie of the day will see Nzoia Sugar hosting Sofapaka at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

The Western based side are looking for their first win of the season after a 1-0 loss to Ulinzi while Sofapaka will be out to make it two from two after a 3-1 opening day win over Nairobi City Stars.

Posta Rangers take on Vihiga Bullets in the day’s last fixture at the Thika Stadium. Rangers began the new season with a 1-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks.

Saturday’s action sees KCB taking on AFC Leopards. KCB started the new season with a 2-1 loss to Gor Mahia while Leopards were 1-0 winners over defending champions Tusker.

Mathare United and Ulinzi Stars clash in the day’s other fixture while newly promoted Police who started life in the top tier with a 1-0 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz face Nairobi City Stars.

There is just the one fixture on Sunday, Wazito taking on Kakamega Homeboyz. Wazito started the new season with a 1-1 draw against newly promoted Talanta.

  

