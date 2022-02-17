FKF premier league take a two weeks break

Football Kenya Federation Premier league action will take a two weeks break and will resume on February 26. After midweek action Kakamega Homeboyz are perched at the top the log with 37 points five ahead of second placed Nairobi City Stars. Kariobangi Sharks, KCB and former champions Gor Mahia complete the top five teams on the log. Defending champions Tusker FC, Talanta, Posta Rangers, Bandari and Sofapaka occupy position 6 to 10 respectively. Nzoia Sugar, Mathare United and Vihiga bullets are the bottom placed sides in the standings.

