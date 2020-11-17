FKF President confirms change of premier league kick-off date

Football Kenya Federation Nick Mwendwa has confirmed that they have pushed the kick-off date for the new campaign owing to logistical issues.

The president confirmed the 2020-21 Premier League campaign that was slated to kick off this weekend, has been pushed a week further to November 28.

“The new season will now kick-off on November 28 and not this Friday as earlier planned,” Mwendwa said.

“We have a number of logistical issues which need to be done, including testing of players and officials (for Covid-19) and all those who will be involved during matches.

“It is the reason we have shifted the date but we are confident the league will now start on November 28,” he further added.

