FKF President Nick Mwendwa: league winners to take home 5Million

FKF President Nick Mwendwa has confirmed that the winner of the Betking Premier League title will go home with a Kshs 5M prize money at the end of the season.

This is a welcome development considering the fact that last season winners Gor Mahia, never pocketed any money.

“The winner of the league shall get KES 5million as prize money. It is my dream to have this figure rise to KES 20 million during my term, as we source for even more partnerships. We shall also have merit payments which will be dependent on the position a club attains at the end of the season.” Mwendwa said

The president also sought to clarify on a raft of issues, key among them being the tiff occasioned by the broadcast sponsorship deal. He emphasized that as a federation, they had an obligation to their partners, and as such it was necessary for clubs taking part in the top league to endorse the deal.

He claimed that the decision to suspend Mathare United and Zoo Kericho Fc was final and, that there’s no way back: “regrettably, despite extensive consultations between us and the two clubs (Mathare United & Zoo FC), they still didn’t sign. For the smooth running of the league, we have thus suspended them, and shall have the decision before congress for ratification in February next year.” He further asserted

