FKF rolls roadmap aimed at developing women’s football

Football Kenya Federation launched its strategic plan for Women’s football aimed at guiding the growth of the sector which was given little or no attention by previous successive football administrations.

This is an initiative developed by Football Kenya Federation with an intention to develop women’s football,an area that has continued to attract attention in the country due to availability of talent.

“The need to cement the country’s position as a women’s footballing powerhouse prompted the crucial need for a strategic approach, aimed at holistically and consistently developing the women’s game, in order to complete, sustain, and continuously grow its success both at the national and grassroots level” the FKF statement read.

The strategic plan by the federation is meant to develop women football basing on five key pillars which include Grassroots and youth football, Leagues and competitions/ Club licensing, National teams /Centre of Excellence, Capacity Building, Marketing and Branding.

The move is expected to enable the Nick Mwendwa led administration realize its vision geared towards helping the national women’s team Harambee Starlets qualify for the Women World Cup in 2023.

“The strategy is based on understanding an individual’s motivation to play – learning, recreation, competition, and excellence. It aims to ensure there is access and opportunity for every girl and woman to play, coach, spectate, officiate, manage or administer” the statement further read.

Women’s football development has been one of the top priorities for the current regime since election of Mwendwa in 2016 as federation President.

The Kenyan Women’s Premier League is the top tier women’s football league in the Kenyan football league pyramid.

Thika Queens are the 2021 FKF Women’s Premier League champions,with the team set to represent Kenya in the inaugural Cecafa Women Championship Tournament.

The winner of the Cecafa gong will fly the region’s flag in the Caf Women Champions League set for July 17- August 11 in Nairobi.