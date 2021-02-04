FKF Shield draw: holders Bandari face Muran’ga Seal,Gor Mahia to play Congo United

Defending champions Bandari Fc will face national super league side Muran’ga Seal in preliminary round of the Football Kenya Federation, FKF shield Betway cup following the round of 64 draw conducted Thursday in Nairobi.

Bandari who won the trophy in 2019 but failed to defend it last year following the global outbreak of corona virus will open their campaign away in Muran’ga.

The round of 64 matches are set to kick off on February 13-14th 2021.

Tusker F.C will attempt to recapture the title they last won in 2016 away to division two side Mihuu United from Bungoma County.

The most successful club in the tournament Gor Mahia will begin their quest for a 9th crown against 2009 finalists Congo United while Sofapaka will face Kitale All Stars.

2017 champions AFC Leopards have been drawn against Taita Taveta All Stars while Kariobangi Sharks will be up against Flamingo Fc .

Top flight clubs:Mathare United, Vihiga United, Wazito, Nzoia Sugar, Western Stima and Zoo FC skipped this year’s tournament.

Speaking during the draw FKF deputy president Doris Petra said it was heartening to see the resumption of the tournament after last year’s disruption caused by the corona virus pandemic.

‘’covid-19 grossly affected last year’s edition. Now that we have successfully brought football back to normalcy albeit with a few challenges occasioned by the pandemic, I am looking forward to an even more competitive edition this year. I wish all the participating clubs good luck in the tournament’’, Petra said.

Betway Kenya,public relations executive Karen Njerenga quipped:

‘’we endeavor to continue making these players dreams come true through football and with this sponsorship, we look forward to an exciting tournament and may the best team win’’, Karen said.

The final is scheduled July 1st 2021 with the winner bagging Ksh.2 Million winners prize money and a ticket to represent the country at next year’s CAF Confederations Cup.

Full Round of 64 Fixtures:

FC Shells vs Fortune Sacco, Mutono Tigers vs Nairobi City Stars, Tandaza FC vs MCF, Rware vs Posta Rangers FC, Muranga Seal vs Bandari FC, Congo Boys vs Gor Mahia FC, Kajiado North vs Nkanas FC, Mwatate United vs Twyford FC, Vegpro FC vs SS Assad FC.

Bungoma Super Stars vs Zetech Titans, Elim vs Ulinzi Stars, Sigalagala vs Dero, MMUST vs Bidco United, Kiandege Jets vs KCB, Twomoc vs Naivas FC, Luanda Villa vs GDC, Black Diamond Rangers vs Sindo United, Vihiga Spotiff vs Nation FC.

Kobare United vs Egerton FC, Nax Fussball vs Mara Sugar, Mihuu United vs Tusker, Transfoc vs Migori Youth, Nyabururu Sportiff vs Keroka TTI, Blessings FC vs Equity FC, Kitale Allstars vs Sofapaka FC.

KSG Ogopa vs Dimba Patriots, Marafiki FC vs JKUAT FC, Taita Taveta All-Stars vs AFC Leopards, Alphonse FC vs Administration Police FC, Flamingo FC vs Kariobangi Sharks, Uprising FC vs Progressive FC, MYSA vs Machakos United.

