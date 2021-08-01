Football Kenya Federation, FKF has fined Kenya’s soccer giants AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia FC Ksh.10 million for boycotting Saturday’s premier league fixture, ‘Mashemeji ‘ derby pitting the two sides.

While announcing the measures taken against the two sides with biggest fan base in the country, Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa said the federation had also imposed a Ksh.6 million on AFC Leopards the home team and Ksh.4Million on Gor Mahia, the away team.

‘’AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia have both been fined Ksh. 6 million and Ksh. 4 million respectively and sanctioned in accordance with article 3.1.6 of the rules and regulations governing Kenyan football, which states; 3.1.6. In the event that a team or both teams in a scheduled fixture fails to turn up or turn(s) up for the match but refuse(s) to play, either team or both shall be docked three (3) points and two (2) goals from those already accumulated or those to be accumulated. Additional sanctions may be imposed on the team(s)’’The statement sent to newsroom and signed by FKF CEO Barry Otieno read.

Both clubs have been deducted three points as well. The docking slips Gor Mahia, the defending champion, to 11th place with 37 points while Leopards is now 6th on 41 points.

The clubs’ chairmen Gor Mahia’s Ambrose Rachier and AFC Leopards’ Dan Shikanda have been provisionally suspended and await FKF Disciplinary hearing.