FKF take their CAF D licensing course to Vihiga county

Football Kenya Federation(FKF) furthered their endeavor of taking football to the grassroots, as they visited Luanda in Vihiga county.

Local FKF branch chairman Kelvin Mwangu, presided over the opening ceremony of a ten-day CAF D coaching course that is expected to run from 15th October to 25th October 2020.

The course is as a result of a partnership with the Football Kenya Federation, the Luanda National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) and the Kenya Academy of Sports.

Under the tutelage of Instructors Seth Oduor and Hesbon Nyabinge, the course is expected to benefit 50 coaches.

Football Kenya Federation has managed to spearhead coaching courses countrywide that have benefited over 3000 trainers.

During a similar session last week in Kajiado, former Kenya international Musa Otieno, applauded the federations initiative in promoting coaching at the grassroots.

“I wish my students all the best in their coaching career and I do hope they will spread the knowledge they have gained from this course with their fellow coaches,” Otieno said.

