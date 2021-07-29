Football Kenya Federation, FKF, has unveiled a new Kenyan Premier League trophy ahead of the culmination of the 2020/21 FKF PL season next month.

The 24 gold carat trophy that stands 80cm tall and weighs 11kg depicts a Maasai Warrior holding a football supported by handcrafted base of the big five animals who are part of the Kenyan wildlife.

‘’This is to show the rich heritage of Kenya and the vibrant culture of the Maasai people, which is undoubtedly one of the most famous traditional cultures on earth, and the big five animals, that is, the lion, leopard, buffalo, elephant, and rhino, which are considered the hardest and dangerous to hunt on foot in Africa’’ the statement posted on FKF Website read.

The trophy will be handed over to the winner of FKF Premier League at the conclusion of the season on August 22nd 2021.