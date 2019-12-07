FKF will not appeal decision to nullify elections, says Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa says they will not appeal the decision by the Sports disputes tribunal that nullified the federation’s elections.

Mwendwa revealed that the Football Kenya Federation Executive has resolved to hold fresh elections.

On Tuesday this week the Sports disputes tribunal nullified Football Kenya federation elections citing lack of public participation and the Constitution of the Electoral Board.

Following the ruling by Sports disputes tribunal chairman John Ohaga, Football Kenya Federation has heeded to the tribunals directive and will now start the process afresh.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa was quick to note they will not also contest the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Mwendwa said the new process will be completed by January 2020.

The tenure of the current FKF office will end on 10th February 2020.