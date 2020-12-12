FKF Women Premier League season gets back under way tomorrow

The Women Premier League roars back to action this weekend, with eight zonal matches lined up to kick-off the 2020/21 season on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Makolanders are expected to open the zone A games, in a match against Kibera Girls Soccer Academy.

Eldoret Falcons will also kick off the Zone B games in their match against Trans Nzoia Falcons at the Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale at 2 pm.

Three-time champions, Vihiga Queens are set to play against Wadadia on Sunday, at the Mumias Sports Complex while Gaspo Women play against Zetech Sparks at the Ruiru grounds.

Newly promoted Nakuru West Queens are set to face off with Oserian ladies at the Oserian grounds with Utalii grounds hosting Thika Queens and Ulinzi Starlets at 10 am.

Weekend Fixtures

Zone A

Sunday

Makolanders vs Kibera Girls Soccer Academy (Stima Members Club, 10 am)

Gaspo Women vs Zetech Sparks (Ruiru Grounds, 1 pm)

Kayole Starlets vs Mathare United Women (Stima Members Club, 2 pm)

Ulinzi Starlets vs Thika Queens (Utalii Grounds Nairobi, 10 am)

Zone B

Sunday

Trans Nzoia Falcons vs Eldoret Falcons (Kenyatta Stadium Kitale, 2 pm)

Vihiga Queens vs Wadadia (Mumias Sports Complex, 12 pm)

Oserian Ladies vs Nakuru West Queens (Oserian Grounds, 2 pm)

Kisumu All Starlets Vs S.E.P Girls (Moi Stadium, 2 pm)

