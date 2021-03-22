FKF Women Premier League: Sheryll  Angachi crowned February player of the month


Gaspo FC midfielder Sheril Angachi was named KEFWA ,FKFWPL player of the month of February.

 

Gaspo Ladies FC defensive midfielder Sheril Angachi has been named the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association ,KEFWA,  Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League  Player  of the Month for Ferbruary 2021.

Angachi was instrumental in the middle of the pack for Gaspo in February where she provided an assist  in each of the three games besides providing cover for her defense.

Gaspo beat Makolanders 4-0,  Ulinzi  2-1, Mathare United Women 2-0 in February.

The Harambee Starlets player garnered 24 votes to beat Kayole Starlets’ Christine Ngoizi  to the  award. Kibera Soccer Ladies’ Lucy Stella and Kayole Starlet defender Juliet Auma settled for third place.

Kenya Footballers Welfare Association Chairman James Situma,R, hands Sheril Angachi the trophy.

 

“I am happy to win this trophy and I would like to thank my teammates since this was a team effort. This is a great initiative by KEFWA and winning such awards motivate players. This will make me work harder, so that I can win future awards as well,” Said Angachi.

She becomes the third player to be feted this season in Zone A after Ulinzi Starlets goal poacher Neddy  Atieno  and Kibera Soccer Ladies attacking midfielder Cynthia Atieno  collected the December and January gongs respectively.

For her outstanding role Angachi  received a personalized trophy and a Sh.10,000 shopping voucher.

Gaspo Fc  is currently ranked third on the Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League with  16 points from nine games.

