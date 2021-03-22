FKF Women Premier League: Sheryll  Angachi crowned February player of the month

Gaspo Ladies FC defensive midfielder Sheril Angachi has been named the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association ,KEFWA, Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League Player of the Month for Ferbruary 2021.

Angachi was instrumental in the middle of the pack for Gaspo in February where she provided an assist in each of the three games besides providing cover for her defense.

Gaspo beat Makolanders 4-0, Ulinzi 2-1, Mathare United Women 2-0 in February.

The Harambee Starlets player garnered 24 votes to beat Kayole Starlets’ Christine Ngoizi to the award. Kibera Soccer Ladies’ Lucy Stella and Kayole Starlet defender Juliet Auma settled for third place.

“I am happy to win this trophy and I would like to thank my teammates since this was a team effort. This is a great initiative by KEFWA and winning such awards motivate players. This will make me work harder, so that I can win future awards as well,” Said Angachi.

She becomes the third player to be feted this season in Zone A after Ulinzi Starlets goal poacher Neddy Atieno and Kibera Soccer Ladies attacking midfielder Cynthia Atieno collected the December and January gongs respectively.

For her outstanding role Angachi received a personalized trophy and a Sh.10,000 shopping voucher.

Gaspo Fc is currently ranked third on the Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League with 16 points from nine games.

