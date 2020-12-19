FKF Women Premier League: Thika Queens  beat Gaspo in Zone ‘A’

Favorites Thika Queens trounced archrivals Gaspo FC 2-1 in an entertaining FKF Women Premier League match played at the Stima Grounds, Nairobi.

Mercy Airo scored the opener for Gaspo in the 46 minute. Wincate Kinyua scored Thika queens equalizer in style in the 86th minute. Rachel Muema scored the winner in the dying minutes to ensure Thika queens bagged maximum points.

Thika Queens head coach Richard Kanyi said the win was due to the hard work they have put in.

‘’Today’s match which was a derby, was tough but we emerged victors. we have been training since we returned despite the prevailing conditions we have been training everyday and have had a chance to train together as a team’’, Kanyi said after the match.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Gaspo Fc head Coach Isaac Maluki apportioned blame to waning agility in his side as the game wore on.

‘’The game was ok, only a few lapses .we started the game on a high but finished on a low that means we have to work on our agility more and keep the pressure to the final whistle. Every team got goal scoring chances but our opponents capitalized on their chances and scored two goals .we are happy for their win and sad for our loss’’, Maluki said.

Meanwhile, the FKF Women Premier League round two zone A action will kick off Sunday with Ulinzi Starlets taking on Kayole Starlet at the Stima grounds, Nairobi.

Ulinzi Starlets seeks to register its first win as Kayole Starlet started off the league with a clean slate and are aiming to maintain the tempo.

In other matches, Mathare United Women will face Kibera Girls Soccer Academy, SEP Girls take on Vihiga Queens while Kisumu All Starlets will host Oserian Ladies.

Tell Us What You Think