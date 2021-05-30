FKF Women Premier League:Thika Queens beat Kayole Starlets to extend unbeaten run

Thika Queens extended their winning streak to 12 matches after beating Kayole Starlets 3-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League match played Sunday at Stima Grounds,Nairobi.

The win consolidated Thika Queens reign at the top with a 36 points from 12 matches. They are yet to drop a point this campaign.

Catherine Githae gave Thika Queens the lead after 67 minutes with Mwanahalima Adam doubling the lead five minutes later. The Zone A leaders wrapped up the win when Kayole Starlets defender Fidy Njoki turned the ball into her own net.

Elsewhere Mathare United Ladies lost 1-5 to rampaging Gaspo Women in another Zone ‘A’ fixture at Stima grounds.

Leah Andiema scored one goal as Elizabeth Wambui and Mercy Airo each grabbed a brace to hand Gaspo the emphatic win.

Fauzia Kaunyeri scored a consolation for Mathare United.

Following the win Gaspo remain third with 25 points, 2 adrift of second placed Ulinzi Starlets who beat Makolanders 4-0 on Saturday. Kayole Starlets remain fifth on the 8 team Zone A standings.

