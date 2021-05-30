FKF Women Premier League:Thika Queens beat Kayole Starlets to extend unbeaten run


Thika Queens striker Mwanahalima Adam tries to get past Kayole Starlets goalkeeper Sharon Miloya during their FKF WPL match at Stima Grounds,Nairobi.Thika Queens won 3-0.

 

Thika Queens extended their winning streak to 12 matches after beating Kayole Starlets 3-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League match played Sunday at Stima Grounds,Nairobi.

The win consolidated Thika Queens reign at the top with a 36 points from 12 matches. They are yet to drop a point this campaign.

Kayole Starlets Christine Ngozi dribbles past Thika Queens Essie Akida. Thika Queens is yet to drop a point in this campaign.

 

Catherine Githae gave Thika Queens the lead after 67 minutes with Mwanahalima Adam doubling the lead five minutes later. The Zone A leaders wrapped up the win when Kayole Starlets defender Fidy Njoki turned the ball into her own net.

Elsewhere Mathare United Ladies lost 1-5 to rampaging Gaspo Women in another Zone ‘A’ fixture at Stima grounds.

Leah Andiema scored one goal as Elizabeth Wambui and  Mercy Airo each grabbed a brace to hand Gaspo the emphatic win.

Gaspo’s Mercy Airo controls the ball during their match against Mathare Ladies.Gaspo won 5-1.

 

Fauzia Kaunyeri scored a consolation for Mathare United.

Following the win Gaspo remain third with 25 points, 2 adrift of second placed Ulinzi Starlets who beat Makolanders 4-0 on Saturday. Kayole Starlets remain fifth on the 8 team Zone A standings.

