FKF Women’s Cup: Gaspo, Wadadia advance to the quarter finals


Gaspo FC and Makolanders players tussle for the ball during their round of 16 match.Gaspo won 7-0 to advance to the quarter finals of the FKF Women's Cup.

 

Gaspo Women FC   booked a spot in the FKF Women’s   Cup quarterfinals after thrashing  Makolanders 7-0  at Ruiru Grounds.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Diana Wacera put Gaspo into the lead after 27 minutes.  Elizabeth Wambui and Vivian Aquino added two more goals to hand their team a 3-0 half time lead.

Also Read  Europa League draw: Man Utd v AC Milan, Rangers v Prague, Arsenal v Olympiakos

Leah Andiema netted a goal in the 81st minute with Winnie Kanyotu scoring a brace  in the 82nd minute and 86th minute as Lavine Achola wrapped up the emphatic win for Gaspo  with a seventh goal.

Also Read  Kipruto credits hard work for inclusion in Olympics team

In another match  Wadadia proceeded to the quarter finals  after edging out  SEP Oyugis 3-2 at the K’Otieno grounds.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Round of 16 collated results

Also Read  'Kick out Unfitness' Half Marathon:Steve Musyoka and Becy Achieng are crowned champions

Kisumu Allstarlets (5)2-2(4) Trans Nzoia Falcons

Oserian Ladies (4)0-0(5) Bunyore Starlets

Kayole Starlet 5-1 Mukuru Talent Academy

Ulinzi Starlets 5-0 Sunderland Samba

Gaspo Women 7-0 Makolanders

S.E.P Ladies 2-3 Wadadia

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR