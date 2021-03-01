FKF Women’s Cup: Gaspo, Wadadia advance to the quarter finals

Gaspo Women FC booked a spot in the FKF Women’s Cup quarterfinals after thrashing Makolanders 7-0 at Ruiru Grounds.

Diana Wacera put Gaspo into the lead after 27 minutes. Elizabeth Wambui and Vivian Aquino added two more goals to hand their team a 3-0 half time lead.

Leah Andiema netted a goal in the 81st minute with Winnie Kanyotu scoring a brace in the 82nd minute and 86th minute as Lavine Achola wrapped up the emphatic win for Gaspo with a seventh goal.

In another match Wadadia proceeded to the quarter finals after edging out SEP Oyugis 3-2 at the K’Otieno grounds.

Round of 16 collated results

Kisumu Allstarlets (5)2-2(4) Trans Nzoia Falcons

Oserian Ladies (4)0-0(5) Bunyore Starlets

Kayole Starlet 5-1 Mukuru Talent Academy

Ulinzi Starlets 5-0 Sunderland Samba

Gaspo Women 7-0 Makolanders

S.E.P Ladies 2-3 Wadadia