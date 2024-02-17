FKF WOMEN’S CUP: Nakuru City Queens, Royal Starlets, Milima Queens advance to  Round of 16

Nakuru City Queens and Royal Starlets secured their places in the Football Kenya Federation Women’s Cup Round of 16 after their respective round of 32 matches played Saturday.

Nakuru City Queens saw off NYS Queens 4-1 while Royal Starlets beat Nairobi Starlets 3-0.

Lenah Wanjala opened the scoring for Nakuru City Queens in the 28th minute, she scored her second of the match five minutes to the interval. Lenah Were and Triza Ekesa added two further goals in the 50th and 92nd minutes to seal the emphatic win for their side.

Lona Kwamboka scored the consolation for NYS Queens in the 53rd minute.

In another result Brenda Mukunga and Mary Juma scored a goal a piece as Royal Starlets beat Nairobi Starlets 2-0 to advance to the round of 16.

Meanwhile Milima Queens upset FKF Women Premier League side Gaspo FC 2-0 to book their place in the last 16.

The preliminary matches continue Sunday with three matches on card: Makolanders will play KISPED Queens, TUK Ravens vs Ulinzi Starlets, and Embu Queens vs Kenya Police Bullets.

Preliminary Round Results

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Nairobi Starlets 0-3 Royal Starlets

NYS Queens 1-4 Nakuru City Queens

Milima Queens 2-0 Gaspo Women

Preliminary Round Fixtures

Sunday, February 17, 2024

Makolanders vs KISPED Queens -Police Sacco Stadium, 12 noon)

TUK Ravens vs Ulinzi Starlets-Police Sacco Stadium, 3 pm)

Embu Queens vs Kenya Police Bullets-Embu Stadium, 1 pm)