FKF Women’s Cup: Ulinzi Starlets advance to semifinals

by Bernard Okumu

 

Ulinzi Starlets edged Zetech Sparks 3-2 in the FKF Women Cup quarterfinal match played at  Ruaraka Grounds, Nairobi.

Lucy Mukhwana opened the scoring  for Ulinzi Starlets in the opening minutes of the game.

 

Vihiga Queens,Kisumu All Starlets and Gaspo Women advanced to the semis as well.

Zetech Sparks pulled level  six minutes to the  interval through  Winnie Gwatenda with Elizabeth Wanyonyi adding a second for the University side who went into the breather holding a 2-1 lead.

Ulinzi equalized through Neddy Akoth  in the 54th minute. Neddy bagged her brace with eight minutes to play assuring her side of  a place in the inaugural FKF Women’s Cup Semi finals.

 

Kisumu All Starlets, Gaspo Women and Vihiga Queens also advanced to the semi finals after winning their respective quarter final duels played over the weekend.

Quarterfinals Results

Wadadia 3-7 Kisumu All Starlets -Mumias Complex

Ulinzi Starlets 3-2 Zetech Sparks -Ruaraka Grounds

Gaspo Women (4)1-1(2) Kayole Starlet -Ruaraka Grounds

Bunyore Starlets 0-1 Vihiga Queens -Mumboha Grounds

 

 

 

  

