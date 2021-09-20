FKF Women’s Cup: Ulinzi Starlets advance to semifinals

Ulinzi Starlets edged Zetech Sparks 3-2 in the FKF Women Cup quarterfinal match played at Ruaraka Grounds, Nairobi.

Lucy Mukhwana opened the scoring for Ulinzi Starlets in the opening minutes of the game.

Zetech Sparks pulled level six minutes to the interval through Winnie Gwatenda with Elizabeth Wanyonyi adding a second for the University side who went into the breather holding a 2-1 lead.

Ulinzi equalized through Neddy Akoth in the 54th minute. Neddy bagged her brace with eight minutes to play assuring her side of a place in the inaugural FKF Women’s Cup Semi finals.

Kisumu All Starlets, Gaspo Women and Vihiga Queens also advanced to the semi finals after winning their respective quarter final duels played over the weekend.

Quarterfinals Results

Wadadia 3-7 Kisumu All Starlets -Mumias Complex

Ulinzi Starlets 3-2 Zetech Sparks -Ruaraka Grounds

Gaspo Women (4)1-1(2) Kayole Starlet -Ruaraka Grounds

Bunyore Starlets 0-1 Vihiga Queens -Mumboha Grounds