FKFPL set to resume as Sharks hosts Bidco today in test run for broadcast sponsors

Football Kenya Federation Premier League is set to host a premier league match today at 3pm to act as a dry run for broadcast sponsors.

A day after getting the clearance from the sports ministry to resumption of football behind closed doors, the federation preparations have gone a notch higher.

This comes on the background of adhering to government protocols whereby, the federation conducted Covid-19 tests amongst teams participating in the league.

Subsequently, Kariobangi Sharks and Bidco Fc are set to face each other today at Nyayo stadium. The match kicks off at 3pm and it shall be live on the FKFPL official facebook page. The league is set to resume on 28th November, 2020.

