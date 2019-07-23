FL Margaret, her Botswana counterpart visit Nazareth Hospital 

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Tuesday took her visiting Botswana counterpart Mrs Neo Jane Masisi on a tour of Nazareth Hospital in Kiambu County during which they visited the facility’s youth and adolescent unit commonly known as the Holy Family Centre.

The Holy Family Centre takes care of the youth and adolescents living with HIV/AIDS and is considered one of the best care centres in the country.

Speaking after an extensive tour of the facility led by the hospital administrator Sister Francisca Alphonse, First Lady Neo Masisi said she was impressed by the quality and range of services offered at the facility, and encouraged the beneficiaries to remain focused on achieving their life goals.

The Botswana First Lady said millions of youth in Africa face similar challenges adding that her home country is similarly challenged by a growing population of young people and adolescents affected by the HIV/AIDS scourge.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Botswana has one of the highest HIV/AIDS prevalence rates in Africa estimated at over 24 per cent among people aged between 15 and 49 years. Kenya’s HIV/AIDS prevalence is estimated at 4.8 per cent.

Among the unique services offered at the facility for those infected by the virus is a youth peer counselling and support program which offer psychosocial support.

Other services offered at the facility include clinical testing for the HIV virus, antiretroviral drugs therapy and nutritional support.

The centre, which was established in 2011, also offers income-generating activities and run a comprehensive children and youth recreation program.

“I find it fascinating that what is happening in Kenya is happening in Botswana. I am impressed that the youth are getting fully involved,” said First Lady Neo Masisi.

The Botswana First Lady said she will initiate a similar program in her home country adding that in her new role as a UNAIDS special ambassador, she will advocate for similar interventions across Africa.

“It is one thing for someone to ask for something but another to demonstrate. One thing I am going to advocate is this kind of youth programme to be replicated in my country,” Mrs Masisi said.

The Botswana First Lady is accompanying her spouse President Mokgweetsi Masisi who is on a three-day state visit to Kenya.