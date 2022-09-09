Flags to fly at half mast as Kenya mourns the Late Queen Elizabeth II

Kenya will observe a period of national mourning from today sunset until sunset on Monday, 12th September, 2022 in memory of the Late Queen Elizabeth II.

In a Presidential proclamation, President Uhuru Kenyatta has also directed that the Flag of the Republic of Kenya shall be flown at half-mast at State House and all Kenyan Diplomatic Missions, Public Buildings and Public Grounds, all Military Bases, Posts and Stations, on all Naval Vessels of the Republic of Kenya, and however elsewhere throughout the Republic of Kenya; from dawn on today until sunset on Monday, 12th September, 2022.

He further ordered that the national flag shall be flown at half-mast for the same length of time at all High Commissions, Embassies, Consulates, Diplomatic Offices and other facilities of the Republic of Kenya abroad.

“Throughout her reign, Her Majesty was a close friend of Kenya and the lifeblood of the Commonwealth. Her 70-year reign covered the pre-independence era, the granting of self-governance, the Cold War, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and all the other seminal events leading to the present day. In all that, as governments rose and fell, new nations were born, and the geopolitical sands shifted back and forth; Queen Elizabeth II remained our one constant and an unshakeable rock of dedication to duty, grace, sacrifice, public service, and the commitment to God, Country, and Family,” He said.

“As the world mourns the passing of the most iconic figure of the 20th and 21st centuries, our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to His Majesty King Charles III and the rest of the Royal Family, the Government and People of the United Kingdom, the governments and people of the Commonwealth nations over which Her Late Majesty reigned over, and all the people of the world mourning this immeasurable loss,” He said.