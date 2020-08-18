Flamingos flock back to Lake Nakuru National Park 

International and domestic tourists have a reason to visit Lake Nakuru National Park after thousands of flamingo birds flocked back to the lake after almost four years.

Although internationally recognized as a home of flamingos within the Great Rift Valley, the decreasing water levels had seen the disappearance of the birds within the lake.

This year, numerous sightings of the birds have been flocking back symbolising that they are back in droves.

Lake Nakuru Deputy Park Warden Caroline Mwebia said the last time they saw such large numbers was almost four years ago.

The return of flamingos from nesting and breeding season in Tanzania’s Lake Natron coincides with the tourism peak season, treating locals to the phenomenon that was almost forgotten.

The section that currently hosts flamingos is shallow and exposed to sunlight, conditions which Mwebia says has seen the flamingos increasing by the day, unlike the former years where the birds made stopovers.

In 2015, the lake topped among the world’s most colourful lakes.

Lake Nakuru is recognized for attracting a wide diversity of wildlife and despite the decrease in water levels, the website describes the lake as still a sight to behold.

Although the swelling lake had submerged some infrastructure within the lake, Mwebia said Kenya Wildlife Service has so far put in over Ksh 40 Million towards re-routing of the roads that includes the construction of 57.2 kilometre-road.