Flaqo and Azziad emerge best digital influencers

Digital Media Awardees reflect the development and growth of Kenya’s digital marketing space.

The Digital Media Awards set out to celebrate the best digital marketing work, agencies, brands and talent in Kenya. As Kenya’s digital industry grows, it is only right that we honour those who publicly shape our digital experiences. The Digital Media Awards honours these talents, marketers, digital practitioners, agency strategists, as well as other experts in the field of digital marketing.

In the 2021 just concluded awards, comic Flaqo has emerges as the ‘Wowzi Influencer Of The Year’. Azziad Nasenya has won in the category of ‘Wowzi Influencer Choice Award: Best Influencer’. It is no secret that these two emerging entertainers have in the past year uncovered work that’ is innovative and inspirational.

Companies such as Ogilvy Public Relationships, Betika and JamboJet have also emerged victorious in various categories. Check out the full list.