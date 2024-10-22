Villa Rosa Kempinski Nairobi is currently hosting an unforgettable journey into Hungarian cuisine with the Flavours of Hungary event, offering a rare opportunity for food lovers to indulge in authentic tastes from one of Europe’s rich culinary traditions.

Running from October 18 to October 27, this gastronomic affair is a collaboration between the hotel, the Embassy of Hungary, and the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary.

It will give Kenyans a true taste of Hungary’s vibrant culture.

The event is being headlined by Guest Chef Márk Medgyesi, a renowned master of traditional Hungarian cuisine, who joined forces with Executive Chef Andreas Mensch to present an array of iconic Hungarian dishes.

The exclusive menu, served at the hotel’s Eighty-Eight (88) Restaurant, features beloved delicacies such as Goulash Soup, Chicken Paprikash, and the classic Hungarian Dobos Torte.

A journey through Hungarian flavours

My experience kicked off with Pálinka, a Hungarian schnapps.

It is a popular welcome drink that set the tone for the culinary adventure ahead. A delightful spread of cottage cheese, paprika, and butter was served on pogácsa, a traditional Hungarian bread, paired with Hungarian sausage.

This offered a bold and savoury introduction to the meal.

My highlight of the afternoon was the Goulash Soup, a dish with over 200 years of history. This hearty soup, brimming with tender beef and spices, was enhanced with the famous Hungarian chilli, adding a burst of warmth and flavour.

It’s no wonder Goulash remains one of Hungary’s most famous culinary exports, combining both comfort and complexity.

Another standout was the Curazzat cheese, which means “one that was spun.” The cheese was a fascinating addition to the meal.

Guests were also treated to Chicken Paprikash, a comforting dish that highlights Hungary’s use of paprika, a signature spice that adds both flavour and colour.

Served alongside galiska, the dish embodied the essence of Hungary’s home-style cooking. Another savoury delight was the Hortobágyi palacsinta (Chicken Pancake), a versatile dish that’s perfect for lunch or dinner, with its delicate flavours wrapped in a soft pancake.

Sweet Endings and Fine Wines

The meal concluded with a decadent cake for dessert, sealing the experience with a sweet touch. To elevate the meal, expertly paired Hungarian wines were served throughout, including the beloved Chardonnay, which emerged as my personal favourite.

This wine, with its crisp notes and refreshing finish, complemented the bold flavours of the cuisine perfectly.

The wines were introduced by Katalin Rábai, a Hungarian sommelier and winemaker, who guided guests through the nuances of Hungarian vineyards.

Cultural Exchange at its Finest

In attendance was His Excellency Zsolt Mészáros, PhD, Ambassador of Hungary to Kenya, who expressed his excitement about the event.

“It is a privilege to see Hungary’s culinary heritage showcased at one of Nairobi’s most prestigious hotels. This promotion not only celebrates our rich traditions but also strengthens the cultural ties between Hungary and Kenya,” he said.

The Flavours of Hungary experience isn’t just about the food. It is a celebration of cultural exchange.

In Hungary, warm lunches are a tradition, while cold dishes are typically served at night, a custom that fascinated me. This culinary showcase allows Nairobians to gain a deeper understanding of Hungary’s way of life, further enriching the dining experience.

Villa Rosa Kempinski Nairobi once again proved its dedication to curating exceptional experiences for its guests.

From the traditional dishes to the fine wines, this unique gastronomic journey will leave you with a newfound appreciation for the flavours of Hungary.