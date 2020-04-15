Chartered flight evacuating Japanese leaves JKIA Saturday

An Ethiopian Airlines passenger Flight ET8672 will leave Nairobi to Addis Ababa on Saturday, April 18.

The chartered aircraft which still has limited seats has been organized by the Embassy of Japan.

According to the post on the U.S. Embassy in Kenya, the seats are available for any passengers that need to leave the country and will be offered on first-come, first-serve basis.

The flight is expected to depart from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at noon and arrive in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at 4.20 pm.

Passengers are expected to pay $1250 (KSh132, 375) to reserve a seat from Nairobi to Addis Ababa. According to the statement, the passengers will be required to pay an additional fee from Addis Ababa to their final destination.

Those transiting through Addis Ababa with a long layover must go to one of the government-owned quarantine hotels at their own expense.

Consequently, only travellers who provide evidence at JKIA of an onward flight will be allowed to board the flight.

Individuals who wish to travel are required to send their details to the Embassy of Japan on email, to ryouji@nb.mofa.go.jp in english by the end of Wednesday.

Kenya has banned international flights for 30 more days effective 6 April to contain the spread of coronavirus. The suspension does not affect cargo flights and evacuation flights.

“This suspension will however not apply to those flights that are coming in to evacuate foreign nationals from the country. It also exempts the cargo flights that are coming into the country to deliver goods. They must not have passengers on board,” Transport CS James Macharia told journalists in Nairobi.