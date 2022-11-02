Flights likely to be disrupted as KQ standoff with pilots persist

⁹Kenya Airways flights could be disrupted Wednesday if a standoff between pilots and the management not resolved before then.

Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka says the airline has obtained a court injunction stopping the strike while pilots insist they will walk out if their grievances are not addressed.

The row has been raging between pilots and Kenya Airways over alleged staff victimization of workers and governance issues at the airline. Pilots insist that if their grievances are not addressed, they will have no option than go on strike.

However, the airline says it has secured orders stopping its workers from going on strike.

In addition, Kilavuka says the pilots concerns can only be addressed if the airline’s financial position improves.