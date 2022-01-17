Floating bodies of River Yala: HAKI Africa calls for speedy investigations

ByChristine Muchira
HAKI Africa is demanding immediate investigations into the floating dead bodies of River Yala to ascertain the identity of the dead and know who is behind the killings.

 

Speaking to the media, Haki Africa Director, Khalid Hussein challenged the government to ensure that members of public are assured their security saying the situation is terrible and authorities must step in.

The HAKI Africa director was speaking in Yala, Siaya County after receiving social media reports of floating dead bodies in River Yala.

According to Hussein, the bodies are usually brought in a double cabin pick up and probox and on reaching the bridge, men come out of the vehicles, pick the bodies and throw them over the bridge and into the river.

According to locals, the bodies are dumped in the river by unknown persons.

Okero, a local resident, is the main person who retrieves bodies that are spotted in the river and reported that in the past six months he has retrieved 31 bodies.

´´We have also witnessed tens of unknown bodies at the Yala Sub-County Hospital Mortuary that were fished from the river. Some of the bodies were found in sacks, well sewn like parcels.´´ Said Hussein.

Haki Africa director, Khalid Hussein said the situation is terrible at the falls, and authorities must step in.

Boniface Mwangi, who was amongst human rights activists who visited the falls, challenged the government to ensure that members of the public are assured of their security.

  

