Floating bodies of River Yala: HAKI Africa calls for speedy investigations

HAKI Africa is demanding immediate investigations into the floating dead bodies of River Yala to ascertain the identity of the dead and know who is behind the killings.

Speaking to the media, Haki Africa Director, Khalid Hussein challenged the government to ensure that members of public are assured their security saying the situation is terrible and authorities must step in.

The HAKI Africa director was speaking in Yala, Siaya County after receiving social media reports of floating dead bodies in River Yala.

According to Hussein, the bodies are usually brought in a double cabin pick up and probox and on reaching the bridge, men come out of the vehicles, pick the bodies and throw them over the bridge and into the river.

We responded to social media reports of floating bodies in River Yala. We went to Siaya County and saw 21 unidentified male bodies.We saw 2 more floating in the River. @HakiAfrica has a list of 67 victims of enforced disappearances from 2021 and 8 so far in 2022. #RiverYalaBodies pic.twitter.com/A7yfuepEVj — The People’s Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) January 17, 2022

According to locals, the bodies are dumped in the river by unknown persons.

Okero, a local resident, is the main person who retrieves bodies that are spotted in the river and reported that in the past six months he has retrieved 31 bodies.

´´We have also witnessed tens of unknown bodies at the Yala Sub-County Hospital Mortuary that were fished from the river. Some of the bodies were found in sacks, well sewn like parcels.´´ Said Hussein.

The Floating Dead Bodies of River Yala HAKI Africa and Boniface Mwangi are in Yala, Siaya County after receiving social media reports of floating dead bodies in River Yala. To our surprise, we have witnessed with our own eyes the dead bodies floating in the river. pic.twitter.com/mzrctWc9bX — HAKI Africa (@HakiAfrica) January 17, 2022

Boniface Mwangi, who was amongst human rights activists who visited the falls, challenged the government to ensure that members of the public are assured of their security.