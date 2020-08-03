Construction of floating footbridge at Likoni channel commences

Perennial human congestion at the busy Likoni crossing channel is set to end following the construction of a floating footbridge that will link Mombasa Island to the mainland south.

The commencement for the construction work of the 1.7 billion pedestrian bridges by the China Road and Bridge Corporation being undertaken has commenced at the Liwatoni area of Mombasa Island and is set for completion in November this year.

The floating bridge will be a composite structure designed for pedestrians only.

The bridge deck will comprise a 529 m long floating section, and 54 m long approaches on either side of the floating span.

According to Evans Momanyi, a sub-contractor of the project, construction work for the causeway and a holding bay is set to be completed by the end of August.

Speaking during the inspection tour of the project by the Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata, Momanyi said the floating suspension bridge and guard rails will be installed on either side of the deck to ensure pedestrian safety.

Elungata said the envisioned footbridge will complement the existing ferry services to streamline safe passageways for pedestrians and reduce overcrowding that characterise the busy channel.

Elungata urged residents in the coastal region to adhere to all the public health regulations in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

It is estimated that more than 300,000 people and 6,000 vehicles cross the busy channel daily using 7 ferries.