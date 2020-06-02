Floating footbridge to end congestion at Likoni channel

The first pedestrian footbridge to be built at the Likoni crossing channel will end the perennial human congestion at vital crossing channel in Mombasa County.

Likoni Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Francis Kazungu said the construction of the floating bridge is a high-level decision by the national government in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The project worth Sh 1.5 billion will be undertaken by the State Department of Infrastructure through its implementing agency, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

The 0106 KNA 9China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) will be implementing the project dubbed the ‘Likoni Floating Pedestrian Bridge’ and is expected to start in June and end in November this year.

Kazungu said the new floating bridge will be for the exclusive use of pedestrians as an alternative to the ferries noting that enforcing social distancing at the vital crossing channel has been a nightmare for the authorities since the outbreak of the viral disease.

Speaking to KNA at the Shika Adabu chief’s office during a food distribution exercise Kazungu said the goal of the project is to ease pressure of the overcrowded Likoni ferry during the current covid-19 outbreak.

“The bridge will help reduce the perennial congestion at the crossing channel and allow residents to access Mombasa Island and the mainland south with ease,” he said on Sunday.

He noted that observing social distancing which is a key intervention measure in curbing the spread of the viral disease would be a lot easier once the bridge is constructed.

He said the envisioned bridge will complement the existing ferry services to streamline safe passageways for pedestrians and reduce overcrowding and long queues.

The floating bridge will be a composite structure designed for pedestrians only. The bridge deck will comprise of 529 m long floating section, and 54 m long approaches on either side of the floating span.

It will be connected by pins and hinges and guard rails will be installed on either side of the deck to ensure pedestrian safety.

Alex Kahindi who lives in Likoni but works in Mombasa Island said the floating suspension bridge would make life easier for the residents.