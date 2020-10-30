Flood alert as rainy season reaches peak

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rainfall will continue to be experienced in parts of the country during the month of November as the short rains season reaches its peak.

In the monthly forecast for November, the Kenya Meteorological Department says, areas in the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West of the Rift Valley and the Central and Southern Rift Valley are set to continue receiving heavy rainfall.

In the statement signed by the Director of the Kenya Meteorological Department, Stella Aura, the weatherman is warning that the soils in the areas that are currently receiving heavy rainfall are saturated and there is a danger of flooding as well as landslides.

She appealed to the public to take precaution and avoid losing lives, livelihoods and property due to the negative impacts arising from the heavy rainfall.

As part of the early warning, the Director said that heavy storms are likely to be experienced in areas that will receive near-average to above-average rainfall.

She said flooding in low-lying areas along the river basins in the Lake Victoria basin as well as areas surrounding the Rift Valley lakes are likely to experience flooding.

The weatherman in the weather outlook for November 2020 indicates that the south-eastern lowlands, part of North-Eastern and the coastal strip will receive near average to below-average rainfall during the month.

The Director said water levels in dams across the country will remain high during the month and urged the public to invest in water harvesting technologies so as to take advantage of the rainfall.