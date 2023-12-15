Flood victims receive donations in Isiolo County

In the aftermath of the devastating floods that have recently struck Isiolo County and left approximately 5,000 people displaced, families received donations from well-wishers from the community and corporate sector to cushion them against the impact of the floods.

The office of MP Joseph Samal, after calling for generous donations to alleviate the suffering of the affected population, received donations from Pwani Oil Products Limited.

The MP’s team revealed that 1008 litres of cooking oil and 500kg of soap were distributed to the victims.

They also extended an appeal to other non-governmental organizations to join hands in aiding the flood victims and to support the communities in rebuilding their lives.

Isiolo NGCDF Chairman Alfred Tinan emphasized the impact of the floods, acknowledging the challenges faced by the community in regaining stability.

“The El Niño rains have affected approximately 5000 people in Isiolo. Families have lost their loved ones, livestock, homes, and crops. We want to thank everyone for their kind contributions towards the affected families,” said Tinan.

He stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to address the widespread consequences of the natural disaster.

Susan Njeru Mungai, an official from Pwani Oil Products Limited, shed light on the company’s decision to take proactive measures in response to the ongoing crisis.

Mungai said that as the region strives to rebuild, even the smallest acts of kindness could have a profound impact on those facing adversity.

Recent floods in Kenya have killed at least 71 people and displaced thousands due to the unusually active El Niño rains. Thousands of homes have been marooned, while farmland in many parts of the country remains submerged and livestock drowns.