Flood waters subsiding in some counties amid ongoing emergency response

The National El Niño Emergency and Disaster Response Command Centre has released the latest updates on the current flood crisis impacting various Counties in the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the team said there have been no recent fatalities associated with the ongoing El Niño.

In addition, floodwaters are gradually subsiding in Lamu, Tana River, and Garissa Counties, with no new cases reported concerning the displacement of people.

However, the situation is being closely monitored in five other Counties, including Taita Taveta, Narok, Migori, Homabay, and Siaya, due to the current forecast of heavy rainfall and isolated storms in the regions.

“Despite this positive progress, all affected Counties continue to receive crucial relief supplies, providing vital support to communities grappling with the aftermath of the floods. Active plans are likewise, underway for the second phase of relief distribution to the affected Counties in acknowledgment of the evolving situation,” the statement reads in part.

The public has been urged to promptly report any emergencies via toll-free line 080072157.