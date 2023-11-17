Floods: 156 families in Bandi, Garsen in Tana River County displaced

156 families in Bandi, Garsen in Tana River County have been displaced, and the number is expected to rise as more people seek higher ground.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, over 20 children and their mothers have been transported to a newly established camp near Garsen town.

So far, the humanitarian organization has estimated over 11,000 households have been affected by the flood disaster and the number is expected to rise.

The heavy rains continue to wreak havoc as roads are cut off with families now in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

The County Government of Tana River through the Department of Special Programmes and the Red Cross Society have stepped up efforts to distribute non-food items to families in the IDP camps as they source for food.

The Garissa-Bura-Tana-Hola-Malindi-Mombasa road was cut off at Bilbil by floods with reconstruction started soon afterwards.

Some roads in Hola town in an area known as Mikinduni were also damaged extensively by the raging floods.