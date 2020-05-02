Floods: Bodies of five police officers recovered

Bodies of five of the seven police officers attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) who were swept away by raging flash floods at Chemoe have been recovered.

Five of the officers managed to swim to safety and were rescued and taken to Kabarnet Referral Hospital for treatment.

By Friday evening, the search for the remaining two officers continued along River Kagir in Soi ward, Baringo North Sub-County.

The area of the accident which is sandwiched between two hills has several tributaries of rivers including; Rivers Kasisit, Sibilo, Ng’aratuko, Bartum and Rondinin that empty into River Kagir.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Marcus Ochola who led the search for the officers together with Baringo County Commissioner Henry Wafula and police commander Robinson Ndiwa said the officers were swept away by floods as they pushed their lorry that got stuck on the bed of River Kagir.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya confirmed that a search operation for the missing officers was underway.

Meanwhile, Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that beginning Saturday the country may experience heavy rainfall of more than 30 millimeters in 24 hours.

In an advisory signed by the Director of the Meteorological Department, Stella Aura says while most parts of the country are still expected to continue receiving moderate rainfall Saturday through to Wednesday will see the Western region, Central including Nairobi area, Northwestern and the Coastal Strip receiving heavy rainfall.

The Director is further warning that with water levels in most rivers high and the ground already saturated, the rains are likely to continue causing floods in low lying areas.

The weatherman has asking people living in landslide prone areas especially on the slopes of the Aberdare Ranges, Mt. Kenya, Western Kenya and other hilly areas to lookout for cracks in the ground and take the necessary measures to safeguard their lives and property.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/meteorological-department-warns-of-continuing-heavy-rainfall/