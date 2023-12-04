Floods: Government intensify relief efforts in worst affected regions

The national government has kicked off humanitarian airdrops in areas most affected by ongoing floods as the effects of the deluge continue to be felt.

On Monday, the exercise targeted villages cut off by floods in Tanariver county which is among areas worst hit by floods.

Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua toured the county on Monday to witness the devastation assuring area residents and the local leadership of the government’s commitment to address their plight.

“We have food brought by lorries brought by National Government, Red Cross. The county government has been distributing the supplies, and as we speak today, we begun airdrops to the areas which are cut off,” he said.

The deputy president coming amid calls for urgent support for affected communities following an outbreak of cholera which could have serious health repercussions if action is not taken.

The Deputy President had earlier visited Garissa and Madogo before touring the expansive Tanariver county which is hard hit by the floods with most villages flooded, cut off while roads leading to major towns and neighbouring counties also cut off.

He was accompanied by road Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen his Regional Development and ASAL counterpart Penninah Malonza , Kenyan Red cross Secretary General Idriss Ahmed, UN and World Food program’s top Representatives, Tanariver Governor Dhadho Godhana, former Tanariver Governor Hussein Dado, Senator Danson Mungatana, Garsen MP Ali Wario, his Galole Counterpart Said Hiribae and Woman Representaive Amina Dika.

He said President William Ruto has dispatched KDF choppers, lorries and other security agencies transport systems to dispatch the food to affected areas. Saying the government has already allocated 1 billion shillings to the Ministry of roads and part of the funds shall be dispatched to repair roads destroyed by floods in Tanariver.

According to Gachagua, the government will also distribute 6000 mosquito nets, drugs, and cholera kits to address the health crisis following the cholera outbreak.

“It is our responsibility as leaders to ensure there is no Kenyan who will die as a result of Hunger,” he said.

Governor Dhadho said the floods situation remains dire in Tanariver with about 80 percent of the entire population now been affected. Godhana urged those who are yet to leave the flood areas to leave immediately as the situation will get worse and they risk being swept away.

“I am telling you the truth. I have been told that there are three more dams which are about to be opened because they are full, please do not wait for the Governor’s boat or red cross, leave immediately, if you won’t leave now in April there will be more floods,” he said.

Mungatana on his part said there is need for the government to give relief food to all the people of Tanariver as virtually everyone has been affected.

“The current floods are worse than the previous El nino. Previously, it would flood to a certain level but now it’s worse as areas like Hewani have also been cut off which has never been witnessed,” he said.