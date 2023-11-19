Floods: Ijara residents in dire need of relief services and food supplies

Masalani residents in the Ijara sub-county of Garissa County are in dire need of relief and evacuation services following flash floods being experienced in the area.

Hundreds of people have been displaced from their homes after their houses were marooned by water following the heavy downpour in the region.

The residents led by village elder Abdullahi Abdi, and the Masalani town chairperson Salah Yarrow said the region has been cut off from major food and non-food items supply as sections of the road network and bridges have been washed by the raging floods.

Residents are traveling for over 18 Km by use of canoes in River Tana despite sections of the river being infested by crocodiles to the Masalani bridge to get vehicles to access Tana River county to replenish food, petroleum and other household needs.

Area leaders led by Ijara MP Hon Abdi Sheikhow, Garissa Senator Abdul Mohamed Haji, Garissa governor Nathif Jama have asked Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen to construct parts of dilapidated roads to ease transport of goods and people.