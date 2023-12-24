Floods Update: 51 camps closed after 94,108 displaced households return home

94,108 displaced households (470,160 people) have returned home due to receding water levels leading to the closure of 51 camps.

According to the National El Niño Emergency and Disaster Response Command Centre, Mombasa, Wajir, Kitui, Meru, Marsabit, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, Narok, Nyandarua, Busia, and Nairobi, where camps were previously set up currently have no displaced households or camps

In addition, the command center says that the Government remains committed to addressing the aftermath of the floods and ensuring the safety and well-being of affected communities.

To date, 2,279 Metric Tonnes of Rice, 803 Metric Tonnes of Beans, 7.5 Metric Tonnes of Corned Beef, and 4 Metric Tonnes of Fortified Flour have been distributed in Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu, Tana River, Taita Taveta, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Kitui, Meru, Makueni, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Samburu, Turkana, Busia, Migori, Kisumu, Homabay and Murang’a Counties.

On medicine, a total of 257.5 Metric Tonnes of assorted medicines have been distributed to the Counties to mitigate against cholera and other public health diseases resulting from abnormal conditions.

Provision of iron sheets, mattresses, blankets, dignity kits, and tents continues in Tana River, one of the most affected Counties, with 10,037 households displaced. Cholera treatment centers have also been established to cater to the 53 camps that have been set up in the County.

Meanwhile, all roads are now motorable, particularly those affected in the North Eastern and Coast regions but drivers across the Country are advised to exercise caution and pay attention to safety advisories in case of heavy rains and unconducive driving conditions.

Over the Christmas period, the weather forecast predicts rainfall in the South Eastern and Coast regions of the Country, while the North Eastern and North Western regions experience dry conditions with occasional light showers.