Floods update: Move to higher grounds meteorological department warns

Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of massive floods at Nzoia River Basin and Rwambwa bridge in Budalangi following the ongoing heavy rains in the Country.

This as transport between Tana River and Garissa Counties remain paralyzed after a key road linking the two regions was cut off by floods after River Tana broke its banks.

Motorists have been put on notice that Rwambwa bridge on the Nzoia River might flood in the next few days following the ongoing heavy rains in the Western part of the Country.

The weatherman further predicts heavy rains in other parts of the Country, especially Eastern and Northern counties.

The situation is worse in Tana River and Garissa after River Tana broke its banks.

The floods have literally cut off the two Counties with movement of people and goods greatly hampered.

So far there is no movement in and out of Hola to Madogo forcing people to cross the flooded road on foot while trucks with food, fruits and other essential products remain stranded.

Kenya Red Cross Officials are on the ground to ascertain the magnitude of the situation.

In Narok, the Enkare Ng’osor Bridge that was swept away by floods will be opened following completion of repair works by Kenya National Highway Authorities engineers.