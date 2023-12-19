Floods victims in Lamu appeal for more humanitarian aid

Victims of floods in Lamu County have appealed for more humanitarian aid as the El-nino crisis persists.

According to the victims in the Moa and Kikumbini camps, more people are joining the 11 different camps hence beneficiaries are forced to support them with the little aid they have received thus far.

So far, around 7,182 households have been affected across the county, this is according to the latest statistics by the Lamu county government, with lack of food, sanitation facilities, children not getting essential services and risks of malaria due to the stagnant water bodies being recognized as the most pressing needs.

Cholera is also a pressing concern with a cumulative total of 120 cases reported so far. 2 people are admitted and 3 deaths have been reported since the flooding begun. World Vision is working with the county government of Lamu to support communities with water treatment chemicals and health education to help curb the effects of cholera and reduce further infections.

The residents noted that whereas they have received non-food items like tarpaulins, sleeping mats, blankets, kitchen items and cash transfers, they need tents as most of them have to endure the rains and cold at night.

The floods have destroyed the road infrastructure, with the main highway to Lamu completely destroyed. This has affected supply of essential commodities in the area. Power supply has also been affected, resulting in frequent power black outs. Livestock have also been affected by diseases especially rift valley fever and foot rot and there is no access to vaccination services for the livestock.

Meanwhile, World Vision Kenya has partnered with the Government to ensure more than 200 families affected get humanitarian aid to survive in the camps.

Speaking to journalists in Moa, Lamu County, World Vision Cluster Manager for Lamu, Tana River and Garissa counties Michael Mulei noted that the organization has since facilitated more than 200 affected households in the county with a cash transfer of Kshs 10,300 per household, mosquito nets, tarpaulins for surface protection, dignity packs (inclusive of sanitary towels, soap, inner wears for both boys and girls), water treatment chemicals, among other items.

He notes that the organization has secured Kshs 45 million to support the affected population across the country.