Florence Migunde appointed Acting Managing Director of KBC

Ms Migunde is the Corporation's Marketing Manager and will lead KBC until a substantive Managing Director assumes office

The Board of Directors of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has announced the appointment of Florence Migunde as the new Acting Managing Director.

Migunde succeeds Paul Macharia, whose term as Acting Managing Director ended on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

KBC Board Chairperson Tom Mshindi confirmed the appointment, stating that Migunde, currently serving as the Corporation’s Marketing Manager, will lead until a substantive Managing Director assumes office.

“On behalf of the Board, join me in congratulating the Ag. Managing Director, Ms. Florence Migunde for the appointment as we wish her the very best in the new role,” Mshindi said in a memo

He also emphasized the importance of support for the Acting Managing Director, urging all staff members to provide her with full cooperation to ensure efficient and effective delivery of services.

Additionally, he expressed the Board’s gratitude to Paul Macharia for his contributions to the Corporation since he took on the role of Acting Managing Director in December 2023.