Actress Florence Pugh was hit in the face by a thrown object on Sunday during an appearance at a Comic Con event in Brazil.

Footage shows her on stage promoting her latest film Dune: Part Two alongside co-stars Zendaya, Austin Butler and Timothée Chalamet.

While on stage an object was thrown in her direction, appearing to come from the audience.

The 27-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was hit in the right eye.

Earlier in the evening, Pugh told the audience at the event in São Paulo that it felt “really, really special” appearing in the sequel to the hit sci-fi film.

The film is set to be released in March 2024.

Pugh is the latest in a list of celebrities to be hit by objects thrown by fans while on stage.

Earlier in the year Harry Styles was also hit in the eye with a sweet at a gig in Austria, and Pink looked uncomfortable after a bag of human ashes was thrown on stage during her set at BST Hyde Park.

In July, Adele spoke out during a Las Vegas show about audiences throwing objects on stage.

In a widely shared clip, where she is holding a T-shirt gun, she told the crowd people have forgotten “show etiquette”.

“Dare you to throw something at me,” she said in a sweary joke.

In June, popstar Bebe Rexha collapsed on the floor during a performance in New York after being hit by a phone.

She was taken to hospital and received stitches above her left eye.

The man charged with the incident said he thought “it would be funny”.

In August, rapper Cardi B took matters into her own hands after someone threw their drink at her at a gig in Las Vegas.

The 30-year-old reacted by throwing her microphone at the concertgoer from the stage.

Dr Lucy Bennett, a lecturer at Cardiff University who looks into the relationship between fans and their favourite singers, told the BBC in June that people’s attitudes may have changed since the Covid pandemic “where we couldn’t be physically present at concerts”.

She said some people may trying to get the attention of stars, because it’s harder to be seen by artists on social media.

“If you’re in the same physical space as them, and you’re throwing something, then you’re going to get noticed,” she said.