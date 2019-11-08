Flower Business Park to expand operations as demand for roses rises

Naivasha based Flower Business Park (FBK) has embarked on the process of expanding its operations as demand for roses and vegetable seedlings continues to rise.

The park which has seven flower farms and a multi-billion seedlings plant seeks to double its production from the current 1 million roses every day.

The park also hosts Plantec Limited which is currently Africa’s leading producer of vegetables and fruits at 25m seedlings every month.

The move comes at a time when several companies including flower farms have closed office across the country due to harsh economic times.

According to the business park General Manager James Waweru, they were currently employing over 4,500 workers with the number expected to rise after the expansion.

“We have heeded calls from the President to invest in the country and all we are calling for is support from the State and conducive environment to conduct our business,” he said.

Addressing the press, Waweru noted that the park which started in 1998 from a bare land was hosting some of the leading flower farms and seedlings producers.

“We have embarked on the process of expanding as we have ample land and we expect our rose production and vegetable seedlings to double meaning for revenue for the government and job opportunities,” he said.

The GM noted that apart from flower growing, they were hosting companies involved in the production of farm inputs and equipment.

“We are proud that we bring foreign exchange to the country, we have been involved in building the Naivasha woman hospital and employs tens of workers,” he said.

On his part, Idan Salvy a director with Plantech limited said that they were producing 1m seedlings of vegetables and fruits every day.

“Currently the biggest challenge facing farmers is producing quality seedlings but we have moved in to address this and farmers can now solely concentrate on farming,” he said.

He challenged the government to support Israel owned company and other such facilities as they were addressing the issue of food security, job creation and taxes.

“This is a Ksh1B project and we plan to expand next year and double our seedlings due to the demands from farmers but we cannot do this without support from the government,” he said.

Idan identified tough regulations and importations rules as the major challenges the company faced adding that they were keen to work with the State to resolve this.

A senior officer from Panda flower farm Rosemary Achien’g noted that 80 percent of employers in the company were women who had been empowered and supported their families.

“Majority of these women employed by Panda are single mothers who have managed to save and construct houses and are the main beneficiaries for their families,” she said.