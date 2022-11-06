Fly 748 records influx in flight bookings amid KQ cancellations

Fly 748 has reported an influx in flight bookings after Kenya Airways requested its passengers to cancel their tickets for other available airlines.

Fly 748 Managing Director, Moses Mwangi said the airline begun experiencing a surge in bookings from Saturday as he affirmed the airline has the ability to take up extra capacity.

“Over the last 24 hours we have experience rise in bookings including dignitaries. We will continue to monitor the situation and open more flights as the need arises,” said Mwangi.

“While the situation is to our advantage and other domestic operators, we hope that the current impasse at the national carrier will be resolved soonest, meanwhile we want to assure passengers that we have the capacity to ease current disruptions,” he said.

Since June 2020, Fly 748 has been on an aggressive domestic routes expansion from flying to the Mara only, to now flying to flying daily to Malindi, Ukunda, and Mombasa and twice weekly to Kisumu to support the growth of business and leisure tourism.

More than 10,000 passengers were left stranded Saturday as aviation workers also joined pilots on a strike to protest against the failure to implement a pay rise.

Dozens of flights were disrupted at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi after Kenya Airways (KQ) pilots went on strike Saturday to protest the withdrawal of their provident fund by their employer.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa), which draws a bulk of its membership from KQ, called for industrial action to protest the non-payment of monthly pension contributions for staff, failure to implement pay agreements (CBA), and alleged victimisation of its members.

The pilots also want the board, its chairman Michael Joseph and chief executive officer Allan Kilavuka to resign, claiming they have mismanaged the airline.

Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu) Saturday also asked their members to down their tools over Kenya Airport Authority’s failure to conclude and implement a collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which was negotiated and agreed upon in 2019