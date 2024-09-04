FOCAC 2024: Beijing pledges further support for Africa’s food security agenda

China has announced its ongoing commitment to assisting African countries in achieving food security.

During the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, top Chinese officials emphasized President Xi Jinping’s administration’s active efforts to help African nations harness the potential of agriculture to eradicate hunger.

Led by Mr. Xu Jianping, Director General of the Department of Regional Opening-up of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the officials reiterated China’s dedication to providing agricultural support to Africa.

Mr. Xu explained that China will expedite proven strategies that include sharing agricultural expertise and technology with Africa, a well as promoting the development of climate-resilient crops to enhance agricultural productivity.

“In terms of agricultural cooperation, China has opened 45 institutions in African countries, which will affect the development of agricultural technology and attract the attention of African countries,” he told a press conference.

Furthermore, Mr. Xu highlighted how China’s commitment to agricultural cooperation is facilitated through the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This has led to the establishment of numerous agricultural technology demonstration centers in Africa, with a specific focus on promoting the adoption of high-yield and climate-resilient crop varieties.

Additionally, Chinese agricultural experts are currently working in several African countries to transfer advanced agricultural techniques and high-yield seed varieties through extensive research, resulting in a significant boost to local productivity.

One notable example is the China-Kenya Joint Laboratory for Crop Molecular Biology, jointly established in 2016 by China’s Nanjing Agricultural University and Kenya’s Egerton University. Chinese scientists collaborate with their Kenyan counterparts to develop disease-resistant and high-yielding crop varieties, thereby addressing food insecurity in the continent.

Students from across East and Central Africa region enroll in this institution to pursue agricultural education, not just from Kenya.

Another successful initiative is Nigeria, where Chinese experts have developed high-yield rice seeds that have significantly increased the country’s rice production. These seeds have gained popularity and are now planted in almost two-thirds of Nigeria’s states, marking a major advancement in the nation’s rice production.

According to Mr. Xu, China will continue to leverage its agricultural research capabilities to support local projects addressing food insecurity, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable agricultural practices and collaboration with African nations.

Xu said the strategy aligns with Beijing’s goal of enhancing its own food security while supporting African countries in overcoming agricultural challenges. China has significantly increased its agricultural imports from Africa, including products such as avocados, coffee, pineapples, sesame seeds, cashews, and chillies.

“This trade cooperation focuses on importing African specialty products and improving agricultural productivity through various initiatives,” he remarked

In recent years, he says China’s imports of flowers, fruits, and vegetables from Africa have surged, aided by the implementation of a zero-tariff policy for many African countries. Events like the China International Import Expo and the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo have played a crucial role in promoting African agricultural products and increasing their visibility in the Chinese market.

He said these initiatives, along with upcoming efforts to be announced at the FOCAC summit, demonstrate China’s commitment to agricultural cooperation with Africa, food security, and economic development.

“China will continue to deepen technical infrastructure cooperation with African countries and the African Union, jointly build and operate major landmark projects, plan and promote a new batch of cooperation projects around their economic and social development needs of African countries,” he said

Photo Caption: Chinese and Kenyan researchers work at the Kenya-China Joint Laboratory for Crop Molecular Biology at Egerton University in Kenya. (Courtesy)