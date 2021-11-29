FOCAC: Chinese President pledges 1 billion additional vaccine doses to Africa

Chinese President Xi Jinping has undertaken to supply another 1 billion doses of vaccines to countries across Africa.

The latest pledge by Beijing comes at a time the continent is fighting a new covid variant – Omicron, which has since gone global having been detected in South Africa.

Vaccine supplies to the continent have been a major concern even before the emergence of Omicron, with virtually the lowest number of vaccinations compared to other parts of the world. Xi says China will play its part in helping the continent overcome the pandemic.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) via video link, President Xi says China is keen to help the continent achieve its goal of vaccinating 60 percent of the African population by 2022.

“I announce that China will provide another one billion doses of vaccines to Africa, including 600 million doses as a donation and 400 million doses to be provided through such means as a joint production by Chinese companies and relevant African countries.” President Xi said

In addition, the Chinese leader disclosed that Beijing will undertake 10 medical and health projects for African countries, and send 1,500 medical personnel and public health experts to Africa.

“We need to put people and their lives first, be guided by science, support waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines, and truly ensure the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in Africa to bridge the immunization gap.” He told the summit being held in Dakar, Senegal.

Xi said over the past 65 years, China and Africa have forged unbreakable fraternity in their struggle against imperialism and colonialism and embarked on a distinct path of cooperation in their journeys toward development.

He said China and Africa have written a splendid chapter of mutual assistance in the middle of a complex situation. According to President Xi, the two sides have set a shining example for building a new type of international relations.

He described the existing relations between China and Africa as a friendship of equals. He said a desire for win-win outcomes; mutual benefit and common development, fairness and justice, as well as openness and inclusiveness remain the key features of the ties binding Beijing and 53 African capitals.

“This truly captures the relations of China and Africa working together in good and hard times over the past decades, and provides a source of strength for the continuous growth of China-Africa friendly relations.” He said

He once again recalled how Africa helped the restoration of China’s lawful seat in the United Nations 50 years ago, an act he says China shall bear in mind at all times.

Xi said China will work together with African friends to promote and carry forward the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation from generation to generation.

“Let me express sincere appreciation to the many African friends who supported China back then. Let me also make it solemnly clear that China will never forget the profound friendship of African countries and will remain guided by the principle of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith and the principle of pursuing the greater good and shared interests.” He said