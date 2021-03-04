The father is also the grandfather (obviously Spoilers ahead)

Recap

Much like the premiere episode’s cold open, the second episode opens with a gruesome montage. A mother in shock cradling a child, an odious puppet scene only exacerbated by its monologue, a girl covered in blood rocking back and forth holding a knife and a man with multiple stab wounds in his back, dead at the kitchen table.

In an anger-inducing episode that delves into parental paedophilia, Silas (Alfred Munyua) and Makena (Sarah Hassan) are called in to solve the murder of Mr Njoki (Mburu Kimani) who was stabbed 8 times by his daughter Rehema (Foi Wambui).

Speaking about her character in an interview with Showmax, Foi said, “I feel honoured to be able to stand in this gap and express on-screen what so many have felt. Rehema is a representation of so many women, and I hope that anyone who watches this episode will feel seen and heard and that it heals people.”

In the course of their investigation the detectives find out that not only was the victim and father abusing his daughter and perpetrator, he also fathered his own 5-year-old granddaughter.

Staying true to her character as introduced in the first episode, Makena (Sarah Hassan) is not okay with the idea of a 17-year-old girl going to prison for killing her abuser while both her partner and the prosecutor are adamant that “murder is murder.” In shock and disbelief at her colleagues’ apathy, Makena implores defence lawyer Yaro played by recurring guest star (Koome Kinoti) to defend Rehema, a move that earns her a chewing out by her boss Kebo (Makbul Mohammed).

Conclusion

As per the show’s format, the detectives quickly wrap-up their investigation as the second half of the episode plays out in court. Unfortunately for Makena, Rehema and her mother Mrs Njoki, the court agrees with Sokoro’s (Paul Ogola) argument that no matter what preceded the crime, murder is still murder.

This episode puts into perspective that justice does not always constitute fairness.

Observations

Sarah Hassan can cry on demand

It doesn’t feel like justice was served at all

Sokoro was projecting a lot of his experiences onto Rehema. There was a ‘mimi sikuua baba yangu so why did you?’ vibe to his closing argument.

Nairobi is beautiful through the lens of “Crime & Justice”

The fact that an entire community kept the abuse secret to avoid shame does not sit right with me.

