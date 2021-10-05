Folk Fusion is coming to Kikuyu town

Folk Fusion is the home of traditional tunes, rhythm, movement as well as contemporary folk culture.

Folk Fusion part five is finally here, happening on the 23rd of October. The cultural event has so far successfully been mobilizing artists to collaborate, tackle topical issues and embrace diversity in language and culture. Founded in 2018 by Gikuyu musician Ayrosh, the Folk Fusion arena has been a great place fr art fans to converge and showcase their talents.

The 2021 edition is being held at the 254 Brewery Grounds in Kikuyu town. Tickets are already up for sale, in fact, the early-bird tickets have sold out. Going by the past Folk Fusion events, here is what you can look forward to at the event: live performances, story-telling, art displays, shopping, food and drink.

Stay tuned to the Folk Fusion to find out about performance lineups and vendors.