The type of food you’re consuming is affecting your emotional state

Research has shown that there is a correlation between what we eat and our mood. Since food is a crucial part of survival, it wouldn’t hurt for us to understand how certain foods affect our moods.

For example, foods like complex carbohydrates that contain soluble fibre can slow the absorption of sugar into your bloodstream and increase serotonin. Serotonin is popularly known as the happy chemical, which contributes to the wellbeing and happiness of the body.

Here’s how other foods are affecting your mood

Omega -3

According to research, people who are deficient in omega-3 fatty acids are prone to depression and low moods. Healthy brains and nerve cells depend on omega-3s because the nervous system is mostly made up of fat particularly omega fatty acids.

Tip: Eat more fish or any other foods rich in omega-3

Processed foods/Artificial sweeteners

Processed foods are foods that have been chemically or manually altered to extend its shelf life. Processed foods usually contain high amounts of sugar which cause emotional highs and lows which lead to a rapid spike and crash that triggers anxiety, irritability and worry.

Tip: Consume more natural sugars like fruits, cakes, sodas etc.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a well-known stimulant found in coffee. Although a popular start to the day caffeine has been known to decrease the production of the feel-good chemical serotonin.

Tip: Reduce your caffeine intake

Gluten

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye and barley products. It is a huge trigger for anxiety symptoms and mood disorders for people prone to celiac disease. Cutting out gluten could lead to better management of anxiety.

Tip: Try out gluten-free products

Fried foods

Fried foods are very difficult to digest and have very little nutrition. Combining poor food choices and poor cooking methods is a sure way to escalate anxiety symptoms.

Tip: Drop the chips and the junk food

Salt

Foods high in sodium can trigger panic because too much sodium has a negative effect on the neurological system of the body. Therefore, the consumption of salt should be regulated to avoid high blood pressure.

Tip: Reduce your salt intake

Looking to boost your mood? Include these foods in your diet.

Fish

Oats

Lentils

Chicken

Turkey

Spinach

Water

Cereal

Dark chocolate

Cashew nuts

Kales

Some of the foods that make you feel sad include:

White bread

Rice

Artificial sweeteners

Fries

Donuts

Ice cream

Coffee

